Kim Soo Hyun's It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Ji Chang Wook's Backstreet Rookie: Which K drama do you want to see?

Two exciting K-dramas coming our way in June 2020 has to be Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung's Backstreet Rookie. Vote and comment below to let us know which K-drama are you more excited to watch.

With popular 2020 K-dramas like The King: Eternal Monarch and The World of The Married already aired its series finale, fans are now anticipating the next series to watch this year. As for June 2020, we have two very exciting K-dramas coming up with It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Backstreet Rookie. While the former premieres tomorrow, i.e. June 20, 2020, the latter airs from today, i.e. June 19, 2020. Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji star in the tvN drama while Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung star in the SBS drama.

When it comes to It's Okay to Not Be Okay, the makers have termed the show as a weird romantic comedy about love. Soo-hyun plays Moon Kang-tae, a community health worker at a psychiatric ward while Ye-ji is seen as Go Moon-young, a popular children's book author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. Both characters are immune to the idea of love but eventually get closer to heal each other's emotional past wounds. Along with Soo-hyun and Ye-ji, It's Okay to Not Be Okay also stars Oh Jung-se as Moon Sang-tae, Kang-tae's older brother who suffered from Autism spectrum disorder and Park Kyu-young as Nam Joo-ri, a nurse who has a crush on Sang-tae.

On the other hand, Backstreet Rookie promises to make us laugh out loud as a cheesy romantic comedy using the enemies turned lovers trope. Chang-wook plays Choi Dae-hyun, a convenience store manager while Yoo-jung will be seen as Jung Saet-byul, a part-time employee at the same convenience store. Several disagreements occur between the pair before they eventually fall in love. Moreover, Backstreet Rookie also stars Han Sun-hwa as Yoo Yeon-joo, Dae-hyun's girlfriend and Do Sang-woo as Jo Seung-joon, son of the convenience store's owner.

This begs the question; Which 2020 K-drama are you more excited to watch? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

