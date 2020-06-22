Kim Soo Hyun's It's Okay to Not Be Okay takes No 1 spot in ratings; Backstreet Rookie sees steady growth

Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's It's Okay to Not Be Okay debuted at No.1 in its time slot across all channels while Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung's Backstreet Rookie saw a slight increase in Ep 2. Read below for more details.

Last week, K-drama fans were treated with two new shows that were drastically different from each other and also featured extremely talented ensembles. On the one hand, we had the tvN drama It's Okay Not To Be Okay, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Son Ye-ji. On the other hand, we had the SBS drama Backstreet Rookie, starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung. While one is a 'weird' love story about two broken souls with deep, emotional wounds, the other is the classic 'romantic comedy' between a convenience store manager and his part-time employee.

When it comes to the ratings, It's Okay to Not Be Okay saw strong potential in its premiere. According to Nielsen Korea, Ep 1 scored an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent with a peak of 7.0 percent. The good ratings meant that the series debuted at #1 in its time slot across all channels. Moreover, it was the key demographic of viewers between the ages of 20-49, with whom the series scored an average of 4.3 percent with a peak of 5.1. percent. Specifically, it was mainly female viewers in their forties who were mighty impressed with It's Okay to Not Be Okay and scored an impressive peak of 10.6 percent. When it comes to Ep 2, the drama saw a dip as it scored an average nationwide rating of 4.72 percent.

Moving on to Backstreet Rookie, the show started off with modest ratings in Ep 1 and saw a considerable increase in Ep 2. According to Nielsen Korea, the series' premiere scored an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent and 6.3 percent for its two parts, which was slightly less than The King: Eternal Monarch's series finale, which scored an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent and 8.1 percent. Moreover, Backstreet Rookie Ep 2 scored an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent and 6.8 percent for its two parts.

