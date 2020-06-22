  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Soo Hyun's It's Okay to Not Be Okay takes No 1 spot in ratings; Backstreet Rookie sees steady growth

Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's It's Okay to Not Be Okay debuted at No.1 in its time slot across all channels while Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung's Backstreet Rookie saw a slight increase in Ep 2. Read below for more details.
6516 reads Mumbai
It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 1 scored an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent with a peak of 7.0 percent.It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 1 scored an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent with a peak of 7.0 percent.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Last week, K-drama fans were treated with two new shows that were drastically different from each other and also featured extremely talented ensembles. On the one hand, we had the tvN drama It's Okay Not To Be Okay, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Son Ye-ji. On the other hand, we had the SBS drama Backstreet Rookie, starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung. While one is a 'weird' love story about two broken souls with deep, emotional wounds, the other is the classic 'romantic comedy' between a convenience store manager and his part-time employee.

When it comes to the ratings, It's Okay to Not Be Okay saw strong potential in its premiere. According to Nielsen Korea, Ep 1 scored an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent with a peak of 7.0 percent. The good ratings meant that the series debuted at #1 in its time slot across all channels. Moreover, it was the key demographic of viewers between the ages of 20-49, with whom the series scored an average of 4.3 percent with a peak of 5.1. percent. Specifically, it was mainly female viewers in their forties who were mighty impressed with It's Okay to Not Be Okay and scored an impressive peak of 10.6 percent. When it comes to Ep 2, the drama saw a dip as it scored an average nationwide rating of 4.72 percent.

Moving on to Backstreet Rookie, the show started off with modest ratings in Ep 1 and saw a considerable increase in Ep 2. According to Nielsen Korea, the series' premiere scored an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent and 6.3 percent for its two parts, which was slightly less than The King: Eternal Monarch's series finale, which scored an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent and 8.1 percent. Moreover, Backstreet Rookie Ep 2 scored an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent and 6.8 percent for its two parts.

ALSO READ: It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 1: Shirtless Kim Soo Hyun leaves Twitter thirsty, Seo Ye Ji impresses with her act

Which show are you more inclined towards - It's Okay to Not Be Okay or Backstreet Rookie? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Nielsen Korea,Soompi

Latest Videos
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement