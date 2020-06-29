Kim Tae Ri reveals she, Song Joong Ki and others used 'imagination to the best' while filming Space Sweepers

Kim Tae Ri stars with Song Joong Ki in Space Sweepers. The actress spoke about how she, Song Joong Ki and others approached the film.

Kim Tae Ri will soon be seen with Song Joong Ki in Korea’s first space sci-fi film Space Sweepers. The film was set to release this summer. However, the release has been delayed owing to the Coronavirus crisis in South Korea. While fans will have to wait longer to see the drama, Tae Ri revealed a few interesting behind-the-scene moments in a new interview. Featuring in Vogue Korea's upcoming issue, the actress confessed that the cast and crew were a new experience given that the genre wasn't explored.

"All the actors, staff members, stylists, and more are the best in their respective fields but we’re all beginners in this genre. We all used our imagination to the best of our abilities every step of the way. Making a film in itself is difficult but with a new genre I thought, ‘We are all working together to make something,’ and ‘We are taking on a huge challenge.’ I enjoyed that feeling," she said, as reported by Soompi. “It was really hard. What become of comfort was that it was the first time for everyone. My senior actors didn’t know what to expect either," she added.

Earlier this month, a representative of the film confirmed the delay and said, "Although ‘Space Sweepers’ was scheduled to premiere in summer, we will be postponing the release due to the effects of COVID-19. We are preparing with the goal of a Chuseok (Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving) premiere.”

