Kim Woodburn slams Phillip Schofield amid his fallout with Holly Willoughby; Calls him 'brutal, little man'

Kim Woodburn is currently making news after she made a scathing attack on THIS Morning’s Phillip Schofield amid the latest news of a fallout with his co-host Holly Willoughby. She claimed that Philip 'absolutely sniggered' at her during a cameo on ‘This Morning.’ In a conversation with a tabloid, she was quoted saying, “I have had so many run-ins. He is an obnoxious, horrible man and I don't know why he's still on television. I went on his show and he insulted me, he was rude, he was horrible. He was laughing at me - he was absolutely sniggering at me.”

Kim Woodburn claims Phillip Schofield failed to help with the tickets of a show

The I'm A Celebrity star Kim also claimed that Philip failed to help with the tickets of ‘Dancing On Ice.’ She said, “I couldn't get in to see my friend skating recently. He said, 'Would you come on the night?' I said, 'Certainly I will'. And then it turned out that Phillip did not want me on the show because he would go among the audience and chat, and if I was in the front row, he thought I might say something to him. I wouldn't - it was my friend's show. But that's how hard it's got. And that's how powerful he is.” She further added that, “He should not be on television. He is a cruel, brutal, little man and he's full of himself.”

Phillip Schofield breaks his silence on his crumbling relationship with Holly Willoughby

Recently, Philip released a statement as he broke his silence on his relationship with Holly. He said, “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

