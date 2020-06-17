Kim Yoo Jung REVEALS why her onscreen chemistry with Ji Chang Wook is 'pleasant and fun' in Backstreet Rookie

Backstreet Rookie's main leads Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung got candid about their chemistry in the upcoming SBS series drama premiering this Friday, i.e. June 19, 2020. Read below to know what the co-stars had to share about working with each other.

We're extremely sad with the knowledge that The King: Eternal Monarch, starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun aired its last episode last week. However, there's an exciting new K-drama that will take its spot on SBS and that is Backstreet Rookie. The romantic comedy stars Healer star Ji Chang-wook and Love in the Moonlight star Kim Yoo-jung and centers on the love story between Choi Dae-hyun [Chang-wook], a convenience store manager and Jung Saet-byul [Yoo-jung], a part-time employee. Backstreet Rookie also stars Han Sun-hwa as Yoo Yeon-joo, Dae-hyun's girlfriend and Do Sang-woo as Jo Seung-joon, the convenience store owner's son.

In an interview with Soompi, Chang-wook spoke about how it's his first time working with Yoo-jung and that he's comfortably communicating with her like a friend while having fun filming with his co-star. The 32-year-old actor teased that there are many incidents in Backstreet Rookie that take occur before Dae-hyun and Saet-Byul start to trust each other. "It’s a very bright and warm comedy. It will portray the affection and love between people who meet in a convenience store. I think it’s a drama of laughter, empathy, and communication. You’ll be able to enjoy it as you wrap up the week," Chang-wook added.

On the other hand, Yoo-jung gushed about her chemistry with Chang-wook, sharing with Soompi, "Choi Dae-hyun is someone who makes Jung Saet-byul more active. They get along well like friends. Maybe that’s why we were able to naturally portray the pleasant and fun atmosphere."

Moreover, the 20-year-old actress admitted that Backstreet Rookie is a drama that comforts and gives laughter to those who are tired of their daily lives and that viewers will be able to watch it with refreshing laughter in the hot summer. Yoo-jung hopes viewers will watch Backstreet Rookie with their favourite people.

While Apink member and Reply 1997 star Jung Eun-ji is all set to make her first cameo appearance in the SBS drama, Backstreet Rookie premieres on June 19, 2020.

