Kim Zolciak selling her estranged husband Kroy Biermann's clothing? Exploring their alleged financial woes

Kim Zolciak, the former reality star from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is navigating choppy waters as her financial troubles continue to mount up as she tries to stabilize her unstable marriage with Kroy Biermann. In a recent effort to pay off her tons of debt, Zolciak has created a new Instagram page to sell her husband’s branded clothing at a discounted amount.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continue to struggle to pay off their debts

Kim Zolciak ’s financial woes are no secret, with reports surfacing about unpaid loans, pending foreclosures, and substantial debts, the American TV personality is having a hard time paying her millions of debts. In October 2022, the duo faced foreclosure proceedings on their Alpharetta, Georgia mansion due to a $300,000 loan default. Despite narrowly avoiding the auction block in March 2023 through a last-minute deal, their financial troubles persist.

The couple’s financial struggles were first brought to light by TMZ , making a big revelation that the couple owes a hefty $1.1M to the IRS for unpaid taxes and their subsequent penalties. Zolciak and Biermann were even sued for reported defaulting on a house loan on 5 July. They further owe $217,443.32 to Landmark Community Bank, as retrieved via In Touch after they failed to pay off the installment of the house loan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Kim Zolciak just spill the tea about cheating allegations? Exploring rumors as the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is accused of cheating Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak adopts unconventional measures to pay off her debt

In a surprising turn of events, Kim Zolciak has resorted to an unconventional method to tackle their financial burdens, as retrieved via Page Six . Taking to Instagram, she created a new account named kimzbcloset, to sell her estranged husband Kroy Biermann 's luxury items, including Louis Vuitton luggage, high-end shoes, wigs, and handbags. This unorthodox approach raises eyebrows, shedding light on the extent of their financial challenges.

Kim's daughter Brielle Biermann has joined the efforts, promoting her mother's unique online marketplace. This move adds a layer of intrigue to their financial narrative, as it seems Kim is exploring every avenue to address their debts and regain financial stability.

As Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann navigate a complex web of financial troubles and withdrawn divorce proceedings, Kim's unconventional strategy of selling her estranged husband's belongings offers a glimpse into the lengths she might go to tackle her financial turmoil.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's marriage over? Exploring recent claims of the couple being beyond repair