Kimberly Alexander compares Tristan Thompson and her son's picture to make her claim strong

Kimberly Alexander uses a side by side image of Tristan Thompson and her son to imply that he's his father.

Tristan Thompson landed into soup after Kimberly Alexander alleged that he was her son's father. The Canadian basketball player rubbished her claims and filed a Libel Suit against the woman. However, it seems like Kimberly is not someone who would back out easily. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a drawing a comparison between Tristan Thompson and her 5-year-old son in order to make her claim stronger.

Kimberly Alexander wished to imply that Tristan is her child's father and that is the reason they look alike. She shared a side by side photo of Triston and her son and captioned her post, "There y'all go now leave me alone!!! I'm not crazy," along with a yawning emoji. Kimberly came out with her allegations earlier this month after which Tristan Thompson took a DNA test to prove that he is not the father if her child. However, after the verdict coming out in his favour, Kimberly insisted that he had tampered with the test results.

Tristan offered to get tested for the second time but Kimberly did not change her statement. She also accused Tristan's ex Khloe Kardashian of helping him to cover his fault and change the test results. While Tristan sent her a legal notice, Kimberly chose to fight her battle on social media. Tristan even went on to reveal that the two had nothing more than a one-night stand years back before the child was born.

