  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim's Convenience star Jean Yoon slams 'overtly racist' storylines on show; Calls it a 'painful' experience

Jean Yoon of Kim's Convenience called out the lack of diversity in the show's writing room and how it affected her experience.
10833 reads Mumbai
Kim's Convenience star Jean Yoon calls out show's lack of diversity Yoon Jean on Kim's Convenience being a 'painful' experience
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After actor Simu Liu opened up in a detailed note about Kim's Convenience being canceled and revealed some harsh realities of the show, his co-star Jean Yoon too opened up on her experience of working on the show. In a detailed Twitter thread, Yoon spoke about the difficulty she faced while working on the show thanks to the lack of diversity in the writers' room that made her experience on the show "painful."

Yoon, who played Mrs. Yong-mi Kim, or Umma, in the show, shared a series of tweets in response to an article about Liu's Facebook post regarding the problems on the show. Backing Liu's experience, Yoon further wrote, "The lack of Asian female, especially Korean writers in the writers' room of Kim's made my life VERY DIFFICULT & the experience of working on the show painful."

Without mincing her words, Yoon further added that despite Kevin White and Ins Choi being the showrunners, it was White who had been calling the shots and "set the parameters" for the show.

Yoon addressed how the show went through a significantly difficult time particularly due to the lack of Choi's presence on the set and also stated how the cast reacted when the script of season 5 was given to them. She said, "The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts in advance of shooting BECAUSE of Covid, at which time we discovered storylines that were OVERTLY RACIST, and so extremely culturally inaccurate that the cast came together and expressed concerns collectively."

The actress also touched upon an offensive scene that had almost made it to the show but eventually didn't and made a strong point about its insensitivity, especially since it would have aired "just hours after six Asian women were shot in Atlanta in the March 16 hate crime." Further highlighting on the importance of having Asian voices on the show, she wrote, "THIS IS WHY IT MATTERS. If an Asian actor says, 'Hey this isn't cool.'"

ALSO READ: Simu Liu pens down brutally HONEST note for fans as last season of Kim's Convenience airs; Slams spinoff

Credits :Twitter/Jean Yoon,Getty Images

You may like these
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer: Marvel drops an action packed treat on Simu Liu's birthday
Shang Chi star Simu Liu's family's reaction to Parasite's historic Oscars 2020 win is every desi parent ever
The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani has the best advice for his MCU co-star Simu Liu; Find Out
Shang Chi star Simu Liu, James Gunn, Joss Whedon REACT to Martin Scorsese's 'Marvel films is not cinema' quote
Nikki Bella on thanking ex John Cena in Bella Twins' WWE Hall of Fame speech: He was a big part of my career
Vin Diesel calls 'eternal brotherhood' with Paul Walker a blessing; Remembers late actor with a throwback post