Kim's Convenience star Jean Yoon slams 'overtly racist' storylines on show; Calls it a 'painful' experience

Jean Yoon of Kim's Convenience called out the lack of diversity in the show's writing room and how it affected her experience.

After actor Simu Liu opened up in a detailed note about Kim's Convenience being canceled and revealed some harsh realities of the show, his co-star Jean Yoon too opened up on her experience of working on the show. In a detailed Twitter thread, Yoon spoke about the difficulty she faced while working on the show thanks to the lack of diversity in the writers' room that made her experience on the show "painful."

Yoon, who played Mrs. Yong-mi Kim, or Umma, in the show, shared a series of tweets in response to an article about Liu's Facebook post regarding the problems on the show. Backing Liu's experience, Yoon further wrote, "The lack of Asian female, especially Korean writers in the writers' room of Kim's made my life VERY DIFFICULT & the experience of working on the show painful."

Without mincing her words, Yoon further added that despite Kevin White and Ins Choi being the showrunners, it was White who had been calling the shots and "set the parameters" for the show.

Yoon addressed how the show went through a significantly difficult time particularly due to the lack of Choi's presence on the set and also stated how the cast reacted when the script of season 5 was given to them. She said, "The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts in advance of shooting BECAUSE of Covid, at which time we discovered storylines that were OVERTLY RACIST, and so extremely culturally inaccurate that the cast came together and expressed concerns collectively."

The actress also touched upon an offensive scene that had almost made it to the show but eventually didn't and made a strong point about its insensitivity, especially since it would have aired "just hours after six Asian women were shot in Atlanta in the March 16 hate crime." Further highlighting on the importance of having Asian voices on the show, she wrote, "THIS IS WHY IT MATTERS. If an Asian actor says, 'Hey this isn't cool.'"

