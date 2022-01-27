Kimye: A timeline of how Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s relationship unravelled after split

On the heels of the current drama that's unravelling between former couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, we’re looking back at how the once-power-couple went from being madly in love to crazy allegations and parenting battles. Scroll down for a detailed timeline of how the duo’s relationship has unravelled since Kim filed for divorce.

Kimye calls it quits: In February 2021, rumours were confirmed that the longtime pair were parting ways when Kim legally filed for divorce. The duo who tied the knot six years ago in Italy in May 2014, had already been living apart for months before the filling. Over their 6 year marriage and a decade long friendship, the duo had 4 children–North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Co-parenting and friendship: Post their divorce, all was smooth sailing for a while. The duo was friendly and cooperative with parenting and even each other’s business ventures. Back in August 2021, the duo surprised fans at the rapper’s Donda listening event, Kim appeared on stage while wearing a Balenciaga wedding dress and the 2 recreated their 2014 wedding nuptials. An insider told E! News: “Kanye’s face lit up. The choir was singing during the song and everyone started to tear up. No one knew what was going on when Kim came out.” Their short-lived friendship soon took an unexpected turn though.

Kim starts dating Pete Davidson: Back in November 2021, several reports started making rounds suggesting the KKW Beauty founder had started dating comedian and actor Pete. Page Six reported that the duo was first seen holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California on October 29, only a few days after her "SNL" hosting gig, when the couple shared a kiss during a sketch. Since then, several pictures of the couple from their date nights have been snapped.

Rapper hopes for reconciliation: After claims of Pete and Kim’s rumoured relationship started brewing, Kanye didn't hold back. The rapper professed his love in several interviews and even sang “Run Right Back to Me Kimberly” during a concert with Drake. Kim, on her part had no interest. In court documents obtained by E! News, Kim’s attorney stated that the SKIMS mogul "has no desire to reconcile" her relationship.

Kanye West stars dating Julia Fox: Towards the end of December, Julia Fox confirmed her relationship with the rapper through a detailed piece she wrote for Interview magazine, the actress described her “Cinderella moment” on the date. And described Kanye as super “fun.” Fox also released a bunch of steamy pictures from their hotel room date along with the piece.

Ye acts out: After his attempts of reconciliation didn't land, Kanye made several accusations about Kim’s past (aka her sex tape with Ray J, and claimed that there is a second one). Earlier this month, the rapper also accused Kim of not allowing him into her house, to visit their 4 kids and criticised her co-parenting style. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper also made several other allegations about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, how she’s apparently ‘isolating’ him from their kids, her infamous SNL appearance and monologue and much more.

