'Kind of watch them for months and months...': Revisit the time Taylor Swift saw some very CONFUSING blog posts about her fans' reaction to meeting her

Taylor Swift has always enjoyed a rabid fan base. Her fans are intensely loyal to her and can go to any lengths to catch her glimpse. This love and admiration is not just one-way though as Swift has been reported to be equally grateful to her fandom and give back to them in unexpected ways.

How Taylor Swift invited her most devoted fans over for a party

Taylor Swift once invited some of her biggest fans to a secret party before the release of her album 1989 in 2015. The party that was called the 1989 secret sessions were held especially to give a glimpse of her upcoming new music to her devoted fans and give them a good time.

While she told this story on The Graham Norton Show, the host was obviously baffled by the fact that she did something like that as normally celebrities would refrain from bringing their rabid fans into their personal lives. Not only that he was curious about the fact that Taylor selected all these fans from her immense fandom. The answer, textbook stalking.

“So, I just stalked them on all their social media handles and decided upon the ones who had never met me” Taylor had replied.

That must have been the first time that a celebrity had obsessively stalked their fans instead of the other way around.

Swifties’ reaction to meeting their idol face to face in a secret session

When someone meets their favorite celebrity in person, that too at their home in a secret session of their upcoming album, their reactions are going to be wild. The same happened when Taylor Swift’s fans got to meet her at her home.

“I was like, I think I am dead” One of her fans had written on twitter. While another hilariously posted, “I literally had to make my funeral arrangement because I knew I wouldn’t make it”

These insane reactions just summed up why Taylor Swift has such a craze among the populace. Her intense devotion to her fans has actually paid back as she then went on to become one of the biggest pop-artists of all time and a central figure in the history of pop-culture.

