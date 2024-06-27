Kinds of Kindness Composer Jerskin Fendrix Reveals Challenges Of Delivering Four Hours Of Piano And Choir Music For Yorgos Lanthimos

Kinds of Kindness composer Jerskin Fendrix recently revealed his experience delivering four hours of piano and choir music for director Yorgos Lanthimos' latest movie. Fendrix has previously collaborated with the director on his 2023 movie Poor Things, for which he had composed the soundtrack.

He shared his creative process for composing the music for Kinds of Kindness. Fendrix said that this project was even more "challenging" compared to a previous film he worked on with Lanthimos. Read on further to know more details!

Jerskin Fendrix on delivering four hours of piano and choir music for Yorgos Lanthimos

In a recent interview with Variety, English composer Jerskin Fendrix opened up about the creative process for composing reportedly four hours of piano and choir music for Yorgos Lanthimos' latest movie Kinds of Kindness.

The outlet reported that Fendrix shared composing music for this project comes with challenges, compared to a previous film (Poor Things) he worked on with Lanthimos. The plot of this black comedy anthology film consists of three strange and absurd stories, and these tales share the same cast but are loosely connected, making the narrative more complex and abstract.

Fendrix explained that after reading the script, he found it challenging to understand the emotions and motivations of the characters and even discussed this difficulty with the film cast member Jesse Plemons while they were on set.

He said they talked about Plemons' interpretation of the characters and how he "was trying to navigate this really bizarre psychological landscape.”

Jerskin Fendrix struggled to understand character emotions while composing music for Kinds of Kindness

While detailing his creative process for composing the music for Kinds of Kindness, Jerskin Fendrix told the outlet that when he couldn't figure out the characters' emotions, he changed his approach.

Fendrix said that he was trying to think about the "spaces between emotions," and for the piano pieces, he aimed to convey emptiness and absence in these spaces.

"I wanted to explore whether the spaces between the emotions were very empty and absent, and with the choir pieces, whether the spaces were very saturated and noisy and insanity-inducing. That was the main principle," he said. This concept helped his composition process for the music in the film.

Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness is now out in theaters. The film cast includes Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn, among more actors.