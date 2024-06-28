Kinds of Kindness Ending Explained: Exploring The Climax Of Yorgos Lanthimos' New Movie

Yorgos Lanthimos made it into the limelight once again as fans tried to understand the ending of his anthology triptych film, Kinds of Kindness. The film features the Oscar-winning actress, Emma Stone, and captivated the audiences with its unique running of three storylines in the film. The film is divided into three parts namely, The Death of R.M.F., R.M.F. is Flying, and R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich.

Every actor plays three different characters in the film, with only one constant of R.M.F, who is played by Yorgos Stefanakos. R.M.F remains a never-changing observer in the film, compared to a god-like figure, who doesn’t interfere with the happenings around him and just observes the changes as the rest of the characters fight to maintain the stability of their lives.

Kinds of Kindness’s ending explained

The placement of R.M.F. in the entire film is never explicitly explained, he has no direct connections with the rest of the characters. In the last part of the film, R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich, R.M.F. is revived as Emma Stone’s character, Emily tries to find someone who can bring back people from the dead. Emily eventually finds Ruth who brought back R.M.F by placing her hand on him.

Overjoyed by witnessing this miracle, Emily puts Ruth in her car and drives her to Omi and Aka. Before all this Emily was raped by Joesph, and was then kicked out of her cult group because of being contaminated. Emily hopes to join back the cult group hoping she would manage to please Omi and Aka with Ruth.

However, as Emily rushes to take Ruth to the headquarters, she ends up in a car crash. As Ruth never wore a seat belt she flew out of the car’s windshield during the crash and eventually lost her life. In a credit scene, the revived R.M.F. can be seen eating a sandwich as he spills ketchup on his shirt.

Kinds of Kindness’s underlying message

The movie may have been divided into three parts but all three parts have one commonality apart from the mere existence of R.M.F in all three of them. In all three parts, the characters of the stories try to prove themselves and fit in their skewed situations in the hope of finding happiness.

Each character is pushed to their extremes as they try to seek approval and acceptance from an external person. This can be seen when Robert gets blood on his hand to please Raymond or when Liz tries her best to love her toxic husband.

The film as a whole does not correlate with its titular word ‘kindness’ as all the characters are neither kind to themselves nor to each other, as they end up doing horrible things. Each part vividly elaborates on how each character is pushed to the brink where they end up getting their hands dirty.

By the end of the film, it becomes clear that none of the characters were able to achieve anything as they planned to. Emily loses herself as Ruth dies, realizing she won’t ever be able to please Omi and Aka and get her place in the cult back. It shows the cruelty of life as it moves forward irrespective of your plans and losses, highlighting the little control one has over their life.

Kinds of Kindness was released on June 21, 2024, and continues to impress both fans and critics alike with its unexpected storyline and its subsequent ending. The absurdist black comedy anthology film turns out to be another cinematic wonder of the Greek filmmaker, Yorgos Lanthimos.

