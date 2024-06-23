Kinds Of Kindness Star Jesse Plemons Reveals How He Lost 50 Pounds of Weight In One Year And A Half

This past year and a half, Jesse Plemons disclosed that he had lost over 50 pounds with intermittent fasting being the cause of his transformation. The actor, now aged 36, discussed his recent weight loss during an interview at the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, his new film. Plemons joked about rumors concerning his usage of pills for losing weight, later clarifying that it was due to the disciplined eating style of intermittent fasting.

Kinds of Kindness star Jesse Plemons shares his dramatic weight loss journey

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Plemons revealed his weight loss secrets. According to him, daily life has changed a lot because he dropped some extra kilos. For this change to occur it took him a year and a half slow and steady process.

He confirmed by stating that Kirsten Dunst, whom he has been married for two years joined him in this assertion. In addition to being the father of two young sons - Ennis who is six years old, and James who is three, energy preservation and catching up with them are some of the reasons why he decided to take care of himself.

Talking about such developments in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in mid-June, Plemons clarified that while some people assumed he used drugs for weight loss like Ozempic, what led to his success was intermittent fasting. "Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot," he said. Adding that he was in fact "surprised at how quickly it was effective."

Advertisement

While Ozempic, an anti-obesity drug, is the new trend in Hollywood, he found out how effective the intermittent fasting method could be when after using it for some time. He also sighed, "It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic."

Kinds Of Kindness is Jesse Plemons latest buzzworthy film available in theatres now

Plemons also talked about winning Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for Yorgos Lanthimos’s movie Kinds of Kindness. He admitted to the outlet that it came as a total shock but initially did not want to watch himself act in the movie. However, he later described her experience as rewarding.

Searchlight Pictures describes Kinds of Kindness as a triptych fable that consists of three interrelated stories: one man trying to seize control over his life, a policeman’s wife who appears to be changed and returns after being lost at sea, and a lady looking for an individual possessing supernatural attributes that are destined to become some sort of spiritual leader in the future. Initially, Plemons was intimidated by playing three different roles across the storylines but became more confident because of his costars. The film stars Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chao, Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie alongside Plemons.

Advertisement

Kinds of Kindness was released on June 21st, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'Didn't Expect It': Emma Stone Reflects On Her Improvised Kinds Of Kindness Dance Scene Going Viral