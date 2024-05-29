Kinds of Kindness Trailer: Emma Stone Reunites With Poor Things Director as They Return With Another Dark Comedy

After delivering her Oscar-winning performance with Poor Things, Emma Stone reunited with the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos. The dynamic duo collaborated on another dark comedy, Kinds of Kindness, and the official trailer is out now! The trailer's somber aesthetic perfectly complements the film's dark themes.

Unpacking the trailer of Kinds of Kindness

Yorgos Lanthimos is known to tap into unique genres, and Kinds of Kindness is no different! This dark comedy is a culmination of three different storylines, each twisted in its own unique way.

According to the IMDB synopsis, the film is about “A man seeks to break free from his predetermined path, a cop questions his wife's demeanor after her return from a supposed drowning, and a woman searches for an extraordinary individual prophesied to become a renowned spiritual guide.”

This film seems like a concoction of thrilling and existential storylines with splendid performances by the star-studded ensemble of the film. Although the trailer looked enticing, Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams playing in the background elevated the stories even more!

Kinds of Kindness cast and release date

The La La Land actress plays Rita, who is searching for a man with a "special ability." She stars opposite Jess Plemons' Robert, who describes a weird sexual encounter with Rita in the trailer. Spider-Man's Willem Dafoe also stars in the film alongside Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, and many others.

The film premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival 2024 and received a lengthy standing ovation. Produced by Searchlight Pictures, Kinds of Kindness is set for a theatrical release on June 21.