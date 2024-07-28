King Charles And Prince William Had A Dispute Over Use Of Helicopter For Kate Middleton And Kids; New Book Makes Claims

The father-son duo of the royal family, Prince William, and King Charles, were reportedly involved in a serious discussion surrounding the safety of the royal family flying in a helicopter, a new book claims.

According to Robert Jobson's soon-to-be-released biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, the King expressed concerns to William over his helicopter use with his wife Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, which sparked a tense disagreement between the two.

In an excerpt from Jobson’s book, per The Daily Mail, King Charles mentioned the family's safety and morality following his cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment which was announced in February 2024. Moreover, Charles has also presented experienced pilot William with “a formal document talking about the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions. The upcoming book claims.

Why was King Charles so concerned about Prince William?

King Charles' concerns reflected those of his late mother Queen Elizabeth, who previously requested William not fly with his family on a helicopter from Kensington Palace to his former residence of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is a 115-mile journey, according to Robert Robson.

Queen Elizabeth “didn’t hold back” on her opinion, an aide shared in the new book, after being haunted by the 1967 helicopter crash that killed her flight captain. claimed Robson in a recent piece published by PEOPLE.

Furthermore, it seems like the palace has evaluated the risks of the family flying together and compared it with the option of providing separate travel arrangements for members of The Prince and Princess of Wales’ family.

The book claims Kate Middleton reportedly stayed neutral amidst the father-son dispute

Elsewhere in the upcoming book, Kate Middleton who is currently undergoing cancer treatment since her diagnosis earlier this year is praised as having a “stabilizing influence” on her husband Prince William, specifically when it came to the issues between him and his father.

A source told Jobson that Kate “is somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute” and is the “emotionally mature” one in their relationship. Moreover, as a father-in-law, even The King acknowledges the positive effect Middleton has had on his son.

“I think the [King] understands Catherine is a good influence on the entire family. He loves and truly appreciates everything she does,” a courtier said.

Meanwhile, Catherine, The Princess of Wales will be available to purchase once it's released on August 6, 2024.

