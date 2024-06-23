King Charles And Queen Camilla Visit Royal Ascot Racecourse On Prince William's Birthday After Touching Social Media Tribute

As Prince William marked his 42nd birthday on June 21, his father, King Charles, and Queen Camilla arrived at the Royal Ascot horse races to enjoy the day. William received a touching tribute on social media from his father, to celebrate his birthday before heading to Berkshire's Royal Ascot.

On the official social media accounts of the Royal family, a nostalgic black-and-white photo of the Prince of Wales' was shared to mark his special day. William didn't visit Royal Ascot on his birthday with the family, as he had attended the event on June 19. Read on further to know more details!

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Royal Ascot on Prince William's birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Royal Ascot on Prince William's birthday on June 21. The royal couple stepped out in public to enjoy the horse race event, a long-standing tradition in the royal family, and the late Queen Elizabeth was a dedicated supporter of the prestigious equestrian event.

While the King and the Queen attended the horse racing event, William reportedly celebrated his birthday with his kids in London as they watched Taylor Swift's Eras Tour's first concert show at Wembley Stadium.

According to a report by People, the King and Queen rode in a horse carriage onto the racecourse grounds and joined their family friends at the event. The Prince of Wales, who turned 42 on June 21, didn't attend the Royal Ascot horse races on his special day with his family, as he visited the event on June 19 with his wife Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Advertisement

While Middleton was absent from the prestigious event, she recently attended the Trooping the Colour event on June 15 to mark King Charles' birthday alongside her kids George, Charlotte, and Louis.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Poses For Adorable SELFIE With Prince William And Kids At Her London Leg Of Eras Tour Concert

King Charles shared a touching tribute for his son Prince Williams' 42nd birthday

The Prince of Wales turned 42 on June 21, 2024! His father, King Charles' account shared a touching tribute for his son on social media before he headed to Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire with Queen Camilla on his birthday.

On Prince William's birthday, a childhood photo of him was shared on the Royal family's official social media pages to mark the special occasion. The picture featured William sitting with his father, and they captioned the photo as, "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"

His wife, Kate Middleton, also shared an unseen photo of him to celebrate his birthday. The picture was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, featuring him alongside his kids. "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx," read the post's caption.