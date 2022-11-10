King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla face egg attack during York visit, protestor gets detained

Videos of the incident began to make it to social media and King Charles, 73, appeared to remain unfazed as several eggs came within a few inches of the couple as they were greeting the audience in York. The couple was at the Micklegate Bar, a historic gateway in the English city where the monarch traditionally enters, when the eggs were thrown as per People.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla who recently visited York for a royal visit met with a rather unsavoury incident. Eggs were thrown at the royal couple on Wednesday during their walkabout in York. While Charles and Camilla narrowly escaped the egg attack, a protestor responsible for the same was detained by the police according to reports.

Protestor throws eggs at King Charles

A protester who reportedly called out, "This country was built on the blood of slaves" was the one responsible for throwing eggs at the monarch and the Queen consort and was detained by four police officers, according to the Northern Echo. In the video of the incident that has been going viral, King Charles was seen looking down as one egg closely escaped his face and splattered on the ground in front of him. Queen Camilla, 75, was seen looking in the direction of the egg thrower with a concerning look.

King Charles' York visit

Following the incident, The King's personal protection officers formed a close shield behind him and the crowd was also reportedly heard reacting with cries of "God save the King." As per BBC, an eyewitness recalled, "About five eggs he'd managed to send. Camilla sort of flinched a little bit when the booing started, but [police] quelled it really quickly. Just a shame they spoilt what was a lovely moment."

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla made a visit to York for a special reason as on Wednesday, they unveiled a statue dedicated to Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth, at York Minster. It will be the first statue to be installed since the historic monarch's death in September this year. Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth passed away aged 96 on September 8. Following her death, King Charles ascended the throne.