King Charles Appoints David Beckham As New Charity Ambassador After Pair Bond Over Their Mutual Love For Countryside

King Charles has given David Beckham the royal title of charity ambassador after the duo bonded over their love for the countryside at an event last year. According to the source, The Sun, Charles yesterday (June 1) announced that Beckham would formally be handed over the title of the charity at the King’s Foundation, which was launched in 1991.

The King’s Foundation looks into creating better societies where people, places, and the planet can co-exist.

What did the sources say about David Beckham being the charity ambassador?

In conversation with The Sun, the sources claimed that the king was impressed by the actor’s knowledge about the countryside and decided to hand over the title. One of the insiders close to Beckham said, “The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests. This is a massive thing for him, and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”

The head of state invited Beckham to his Highgrove, where the duo discussed the roles and responsibilities that The King Arthur actor would be taking up from here on. In order to raise money for the traditional skills and crafts as well as the workshops that will be provided, the two also visited the grounds.

A new education center has also been built for those who want to visit and learn the crafts of woodcarving, textile work, and stonemasonry. Soon after the football player was appointed, Beckham released a statement expressing his excitement about working for the foundation.

Statement released by David Beckham

The actor Beckham expressed his sincere gratitude for being a part of the King's Foundation in a statement.

The statement read, “I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work. I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons, and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.”

It further stated, “Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills, which is so central to the Foundation’s work. It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens—and compare beekeeping tips.”

Last year, David Beckham delighted King Charles with his gift at the British Fashion Awards event in London.

