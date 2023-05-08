King Charles celebrates Archie's birthday while being 'quite disappointed' with Prince Harry

King Charles III's coronation ceremony was followed by a private family lunch where he raised a toast to his grandson Prince Archie wishing him on his 4th birthday. But the King was reportedly "disappointed" that Prince Harry did not stay and immediately left for California after the ceremony was over. Keep reading to know more details about the same.

King Charles toasts to Archie on his birthday despite being 'disappointed' with Prince Harry

As per a Daily Mail report, the rest of the royal family "breathed a sigh of relief" when Prince Harry left shortly after the ceremony to make it back in time for his son, Prince Archie's birthday which was on the same day. But King Charles III didn't share the same sentiments as the rest of the royals and was "genuinely quite disappointed that he didn't stay."

ALSO READ: King Charles III's coronation: Prince Harry arrives in commercial plane, here's where he'll be staying

During the private lunch at Buckingham Palace after the crowning and the public balcony appearance, the 74-year-old monarch raised a toast to his three grandchildren from son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, namely Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But he also extended the toast to "those that weren't there" and wished Prince Archie a happy birthday "wherever he was."

"It was apparently a very sweet moment," the source added. According to the portal, the palace staff put together a "running buffet" and the royal family was offered "glasses of fizz" and "canapes including mini broad bean and tarragon quiches." There was reportedly also a "modern take" on chicken canapes. The family later recollected at Windsor Castle where a private drinks party was hosted in celebration of the historic and momentous occasion.

Prince Harry's departure after the coronation ceremony

Meanwhile, Prince Harry boarded a flight and departed the United Kingdom to head back to Montecito, California where his wife and former actress Meghan Markle set up an intimate birthday party for Prince Archie, who turned four years old, and their daughter Princess Lilibet, who will turn 2 years old next month. Talking about the party, a source previously told People "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]."

"Meghan will definitely have support that weekend," they added. Talking about Archie and Lilibet, the source said, "They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'" Things between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family have been cold ever since the couple's Netflix docuseries and Harry's explosive memoir full of allegations and revelations were released.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Prince William and Prince Harry have no interaction at King Charles III's coronation amid ongoing rift?