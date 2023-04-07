King Charles’ Coronation at Buckingham Palace: Complete list of royals who will make an appearance

Insiders have made public the complete list of royals scheduled to be present on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the King's coronation.

On Saturday, May 6, a total of 15 members will gather on the renowned veranda to view a flypast of London.

After the long-lived Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles took over the throne, and as it will be after decades, a coronation will be witnessed, which makes it important to know who will be making an appearance for the royal event.

A detailed list of royal attendees

They will appear when the King is crowned in Westminster Abbey, and among them are King Charles and the newly crowned Queen Camilla. But what comes as a shock is that there will not be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, or Prince Andrew on the royal veranda.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, will be on the balcony with their three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The newly crowned Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will also accompany them.

And as per The Mirror, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also be present. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the 87-year-old Duke of Kent and 86-year-old Princess Alexandra, will make an appearance on the balcony.

ALSO READ: Did Prince Harry try to see King Charles during his U.K visit?

About the Coronation Celebration:

The coronation festivities will begin on Saturday, May 6, and last through Monday, May 8, which has been declared a holiday. On Saturday morning, The King's Procession will bring King Charles and the newly crowned Queen Camilla to Westminster Abbey for the exciting weekend.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is said to be conducting the coronation service after that. It's been reported that the service will "be rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry, while reflecting the monarch's role today and looking towards the future."

The newly crowned King and Queen will make their way back to the Palace following the service in a bigger ceremonial procession known as the Coronation Procession.

Thousands of soldiers, military bands, and other Royal Family members are anticipated to participate in this. The Royal Family is anticipated to arrive on Buckingham Palace's balcony following the procession.

As part of the King's "slimmed down" new-look monarchy, it has already been mentioned that only working royals will be permitted to have family members appear on the balcony.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Camilla going to be crowned as ‘Queen’ at King Charles’ coronation? DETAILS inside