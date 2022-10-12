King Charles' coronation date announced; Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the UK ceremony?

It has now been announced that the coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The King and Queen Consort, Camilla will be crowned in the service that will retain some historical elements of past coronations. The monarch will be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s crown in the ceremony. Considering that the coronation ceremony will be attended by all senior members of the royal family, many are wondering whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to UK for the same.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, King Charles has been proclaimed as the new monarch of Britain. While King Charles III was officially appointed as the King in the succession ceremony that took place last month, the monarch's coronation ceremony is still due and a date for the same was recently confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's birthday

Interestingly, King Charles' coronation day happens to be the same as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison's birthday. Archie will be turning 4 on May 6 and it seems its a major coincidence. While many considered whether it was a snub to have the coronation ceremony on the same day as Archie's birthday, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that it may not be the case. Nicholl noted that given how busy the royal calendar is with anniversaries and birthdays, it seems like a mere coincidence that Archie's birthday and the coronation ceremony are clashing.

Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles' coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony in the UK recently and also made their first joint public appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton after moving to the US as they met mourners outside Windsor Castle following Queen's passing. While the rift between Harry and William may not have all been sorted, the brothers put up a united front as they grieved their grandmother's loss.

Although whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK for the coronation ceremony is still unknown. It has also not yet been revealed whether the Sussexes have received an invitation for the same. As per royal expert Katie, whether Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation is unclear as of now but it seems the Duke and Duchess will definitely be receiving an invitation for the same.

Queen Consort 'keen' to have Sussexes at the ceremony

According to Nicholl, Queen Consort Camilla is "very keen" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the coronation ceremony. As per the royal expert, the Queen Consort has been hopeful about bringing the family together and has done everything she can to have the family move on from the rift. Nicholl told ET that Camilla would be "pleased" to see Harry and Meghan appearance at the coronation ceremony. The only thing that could hold back Harry and Meghan from attending the coronation would be their son's fourth birthday. Although, during Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebration, the couple had travelled to the UK despite their daughter Lilibet's 1st birthday and celebrate the same in the UK.

King Charles' Coronation ceremony details

King Charles III's coronation ceremony which is slated to be held in May next year will be different from the one that was held for Queen Elizabeth. Reports have suggested that while the ceremony will be televised, it won't be three hours long like it was held for the Queen. The guests and VIPs invited for the event will also be lesser as Nicholl has claimed that nearly 2,000 people will be invited to Charles' coronation as opposed to 8,000 from Queen's ceremony. The king and queen consort are also expected to be taken to Buckingham Palace in the gold stagecoach. Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, as was the Queen Mother when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

A statement regarding the upcoming coronation was released by Buckingham Palace that said, In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort. The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Queen Elizabeth's coronation took place on June 2, 1953, 14 months after her accession. King Charles' coronation ceremony will be a historic event given that for many it will be the first time they witness the coronation as a new monarch gets appointed after Queen's 70 years on the throne.

