King Charles’ Coronation: How to watch the coronation live in U.S.? Date, time, and other details explored

Royal family has been topping headlines this year, from Prince Harry’s explosive tell all memoir to King Charles III accession to throne after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Now in two weeks, King Charles III will be officially crowned as monarch alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles in a coronation ceremony which will take place on Saturday, May 6 2023. Fans have been eager to know how and where they can watch this ceremony.

In this article, we will provide you with the complete information on how you can stream the coronation ceremony online along with the details like date, time, and attendees.

King Charles’ Coronation

Though the actual anointment is not available to be broadcast publicly, there are several live footage and special programming from the coronation ceremony that the viewers can watch live on Saturday.

Date

The King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6 2023, Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. UTC or 5 a.m. for American viewers.

Watch coronation live in U.S.A

King Charles III coronation will be available to watch live on several streaming platforms which include Sling TV, DIRECTV, fuboTV, Hulu+, and Live TV.

The cable channels Good Morning America and ABC News will also have special coverage of the coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 10 a.m. ET. It will also include a concert featuring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Attendees and performers at Coronation

The confirmed royal family members who will attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony includes Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, King’s siblings Anne and Prince Edward, Prince Andrew.

Important political figures who are reported to attend the coronation ceremony include U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, former U.K. prime ministers Tony Blair and Liz Truss, and more.

A concert is scheduled after the coronation ceremony which will include performers like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis French, and English Pop Group Take That.

