King Charles Coronation: Katy Perry turns into meme for searching her seat during event

Katy Perry, who blossomed in lilac vintage attire, seems to have lost her way as she looks for her seat around Westminster Abbey, which fans couldn't stop themselves from turning into a meme.

Katy Perry turns into meme as she looks for her seat (Pic credit - Katy Perry's Instagram)
Katy Perry is one of the celebrity singers who attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation. Who arrived in style at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Katy’s vintage attire

The "Firework" singer looked stunning in a lilac short-sleeved jacket, long gloves, and a matching dress. Perry wore an intricate multi-string necklace with a cross-bearing ball in the middle, a purple flower pinned to her blazer lapel, and a stunning mesh fascinator.

Katy Perry memes surface on social media.

Perry's presence sparked multiple memes on social media, including a video of the singer unable to locate her seat for the event, which has now gone viral on Twitter. People are "obsessed" with the present, in their own words.

In the viral video, Perry and Enninful crane their heads as they go around the chapel looking for their seats for the coronation.

Katy Perry’s role at the coronation

The 38-year-old musician will have a significant role to play for the rest of the coronation weekend.

Perry will headline the king's coronation event at Windsor Castle on May 7 alongside fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and the British musical trio.

Katy Perry was also named ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the king in 2007, which excited her to take the role to shed light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-the-ground initiatives and fundraising with the aim of finding solutions to child trafficking.

