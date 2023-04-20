King Charles coronation may not be a good day for Prince Harry; here's why

It's going to be a difficult road for Prince Harry. Will it be an arduous journey back home? There may be some challenges in the way of Prince Harry's trip back to the UK for King Charles III's coronation.

On Wednesday, April 12, Buckingham Palace announced Prince Harry would be attending his father's coronation alone. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the celebration, which also happened to be on their son Archie's fourth birthday.

According to a statement from the palace, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," adding that Harry will be away for the occasion on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.

Dunlop, the royal export viewpoint on Prince Harry, who will be attending his father’s coronation

The absence of his wife, Meghan Markle, will have an impact because, as she quoted, "it is obvious that he relies significantly on her. They certainly bonded, in my opinion. They found comfort in each other's stories since they both had difficult childhoods”.

And he's coming by himself," she told us. "That indicates he will be successfully exposed. At most, he will be forced to sit farther away from the royals, which will consequently make him feel inferior to his other family members, and at the same time, it will be insulting to him too”.

What caused the rift between Prince Harry and his family?

Harry and Meghan, who also have a 22-month-old daughter named Lili, gained attention after leaving the royal family in 2020. Late last year, when the couple discussed their ups and downs in a Netflix documentary series, their relationship with the royal family took a turn.

The U.K. native's memoir, Spare, which was published in January, also included details of his own family's turmoil. Which was not taken well by the royal family as they never expected Prince Harry to turn his back in such a way.

Considering all that has been done, it will be after the first time that Prince Harry will be facing his family after all that has been done, which may not be a good day for Prince Harry as there will be disappointments along the way.

