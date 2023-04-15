King Charles Coronation update: Katy Perry to lead the concert, here's the full list of performers

With the coronation of King Charles III almost here, details about the event and the concert are being divulged. Pop star Katy Perry is among the list of people who will headline the concert being held a day after the coronation ceremony which will take place on May 6. Continue reading to know more details about the event and the full list of performers.

King Charles III's coronation concert

The coronation concert will take place on May 7, 2023, at Windsor Castle, and BBC has announced the first performers for the musical event. "The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect, and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities, and the Commonwealth," the portal said.

The concert will be attended by 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, while millions across the globe will be streaming the event on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds. BBC Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore said, "We are bringing the nation together for this once-in-a-generation occasion, broadcast exclusively across the BBC live from Windsor Castle. We have a world-class line up of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment."

Coronation concert performers list

Katy Perry

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry who is one of only five artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their digital singles will be performing at the coronation concert. "I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," she said.

Lionel Richie

Singer-songwriter and veteran artist Lionel Richie, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, will also be performing at the coronation concert. The 73-year-old Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe winner has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide. "To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration," he said.

Take That

Pop group Take That consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen, is one of the most successful bands in British musical history, with more than 45 million records sold. "This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on! A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle, and the celebration of a new King. We can't wait," the trio said.

Andrea Bocelli and Bryn Terfel

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone opera singer Bryn Terfel will be performing a duet at the coronation concert. "I have had the great honour of singing for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions. It is now another great honour to be asked to perform at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III," Bocelli revealed.

"My joy and excitement is multiplied as I have the chance to duet with my dear friend and superb baritone, Sir Bryn Terfel, performing an iconic song of love and collective solidarity," he added. "Having sung at numerous events that were connected to the patronages King Charles held as the Prince of Wales, it is an incredible honour to be singing now at the Coronation of His Majesty The King, Charles III," said Terfel.

The 57-year-old concluded, "I am also delighted to be performing at the celebratory concert in Windsor, another opportunity for me to sing with my great friend and colleague, the wonderful Italian tenor, Maestro Andrea Bocelli."

Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench

Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and British classical-soul pioneer Alexis Ffrench will be performing a duet at the concert. "I feel truly overwhelmed and in awe of the opportunity to sing at the Coronation of His Majesty Charles III - it feels like a 'pinch me' once in a lifetime moment in history and I’m feeling very honoured to have been asked," Ridings said.

"Excited to be playing with a wonderful orchestra and alongside the incredible Alexis Ffrench on piano!" the 28-year-old added. "Such moments are unequivocally iconic and exceedingly rare, and I am delighted to share the stage with the wonderfully talented Freya Ridings on this momentous occasion," Ffrench, 53, revealed.

Apart from the above artists, the concert will also feature an exclusive appearance from The Coronation Choir. The concert will be a part of the three days of celebrations held across the country and as per the latest update, Prince Harry will be attending his father's coronation but his wife, former actress and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will remain in the US.

