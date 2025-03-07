King Charles Curates Special Apple Music Playlist for Commonwealth Day
The Monarch Shares His Love for Music with a Global Audience.
In honor of Commonwealth Day on March 10, King Charles III has curated a special playlist for Apple Music, titled The King’s Music Room. The collection features artists from across the 56 nations of the Commonwealth, highlighting the unifying power of music.
King Charles personally introduced the playlist in a recorded message from his Buckingham Palace office, reflecting on the profound role music has played in his life.
“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,” he shared. “It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits and bring us joy.”
The playlist spans decades and genres, including legendary artists such as Bob Marley and Grace Jones from Jamaica, Australia’s Kylie Minogue, and even music dating back to the 1930s. It also features disco and Afrobeats selections, celebrating the rich musical diversity of the Commonwealth.
Apple Music’s global head of Content and Editorial, Rachel Newman, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Apple Music Radio is where culture is happening worldwide, and we are honored that King Charles III chose to share his personal playlist with us and with music fans around the world.”
The King’s Music Room playlist will be available on Apple Music 1 for free starting March 10 at 1 a.m. EST. Subscribers can also listen on demand anytime.