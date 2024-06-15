King Charles 'Delighted' As Kate Middleton Confirms Appearance At Trooping The Colour Ceremony Amid Cancer Treatment

The British Royals are set to be reunited for the first time in almost six months amid their ongoing health crisis at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, June 15, to mark King Charles III’s official birthday.

Princess Kate, who disclosed her cancer diagnosis in March via a social media video message, will make her first official appearance since the announcement, which will take place in London today. Needless to say, the news delighted many royal watchers, and the head of the royal family, King Charles III, who is also battling an undisclosed form of cancer, was equally pleased.

"His Majesty is delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow's events and is much looking forward to all elements of the day,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, June 14.

Princess Kate confirms her attendance at Trooping the Colour ceremony

In a personal letter released by Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton expressed her joy over being able to be with her family to mark the landmark occasion. However, she also shared that her treatment is still ongoing and will be for a few more months.

“I'm looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer,” the royal said, also noting in her message that she has started working from home a little. Additionally, Kate, 42, revealed that on her best days, she feels ecstatic to engage with school life and spend time on things that give her positivity and energy, but she is equally aware that “I am not out of the woods yet.”

The update, much to the relief of royal family followers worldwide, came with a portrait of the Princess by Matt Porteous, taken at Windsor Estates. Kate and William previously tapped the photographer for their 2022 Christmas card with their kids.

About Trooping the Color ceremony

On June 15, members of the royal family will come together for the event as the Household Division of the British Army celebrates King Charles’ official birthday with a grand procession through London.

The King, 75, for his part, will participate in the festivities in a modified way on the advice of his doctors amid his cancer treatment. Instead of riding on a horse like he did last year, King Charles will review the conduct of the affair from a horse-drawn carriage this year, alongside Queen Camilla.

King Charles resumed public duties in late April after the palace announced his cancer diagnosis in February. Earlier this week, he presented the Irish Guards with their new flag before the Trooping Parade.

