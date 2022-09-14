King Charles expresses his annoyance over a leaked pen in a viral video: Can’t bear this bloody thing

A video of King Charles III has been going viral on social media where Britain's new monarch was seen losing his cool over a pen. The monarch who recently travelled to Belfast was visiting the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday when the incident occurred. The viral video also showcases the Queen Consort, Camilla.

In the video, the King can be seen signing a document. At first, the monarch admits that he wrote the incorrect date, scribbling September 12 instead of the 13th and then passes the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. While handling the pen, Charles realises that the pen is leaking and he can be seen getting annoyed over the same in the video.