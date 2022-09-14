King Charles expresses his annoyance over a leaked pen in a viral video: Can’t bear this bloody thing
King Charles' video of losing his cool over a leaking pen has gone viral on social media. Read more to know what happened.
A video of King Charles III has been going viral on social media where Britain's new monarch was seen losing his cool over a pen. The monarch who recently travelled to Belfast was visiting the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday when the incident occurred. The viral video also showcases the Queen Consort, Camilla.
In the video, the King can be seen signing a document. At first, the monarch admits that he wrote the incorrect date, scribbling September 12 instead of the 13th and then passes the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. While handling the pen, Charles realises that the pen is leaking and he can be seen getting annoyed over the same in the video.
The monarch then expresses his irritation over the same exclaiming, "Oh, God, I hate …" and is then interrupted by Camilla who notes that the ink was "going everywhere." As the Queen consort is handed another pen by the staff, in the background King Charles can be seen reacting to the leaking pen as he says, "Can’t bear this bloody thing. Every stinking time" as he wipes off the ink with a handkerchief.
This is the second video of King Charles that has gone viral on social media since his ascension to the throne. Previously, Charles was filmed angrily gesturing at his royal aides to clear the desk where he was about to sign the Accession Proclamation, following which he was officially made the monarch of the UK and Commonwealth following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
