King Charles Honors Father Prince Philip With Rare Childhood Video On Father's Day; See Here

For Father's Day, King Charles III shared a precious childhood video of his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. This heartfelt tribute, released shortly after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, captures intimate moments between the young prince and his beloved father as per DailyMail.

Emotional Father’s Day message

The black and white footage, housed in the BFI National Archive, shows King Charles as a toddler, enjoying playful moments with Prince Philip. The scenes not only highlight their special bond, but also provide a nostalgic look back at the future monarch's early life.

The video was accompanied by a heartfelt message from King Charles, who expressed warm wishes to all fathers and those who may be missing their parents on this special day.

"Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father's Day," King Charles said in his message, stating the universal sentiment of the day. The monarch's heartfelt gesture struck a chord with followers all over the world, who flooded the royal family's Instagram account with messages of encouragement and admiration.

Global reaction and support

Royal enthusiasts and well-wishers alike took to social media to express their feelings about the touching tribute. One user commented, "A beautiful video. Wishing his Majesty a happy Father's Day and sending hugs to those who are not able to be with their dads today." Another heartfelt comment said, "Happy Father’s Day Your Majesty King Charles. May you continue to heal and be stronger every day."

The release of the video comes at a difficult time for King Charles, who has been battling cancer since his diagnosis earlier this year. Despite his health issues, the monarch's decision to celebrate Father's Day with such a personal gesture has struck a chord with the public.

As the royal family moves forward during this period, the rare video displays Prince Philip's lasting legacy and the treasured memories shared by father and son. The emotional impact of the footage shares the value of family bonds, especially on special occasions like Father's Day.

