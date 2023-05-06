King Charles III: 10 facts to know about the royal coronation ceremony

King Charles III will be crowned today, May 6, 2023, at the highly-anticipated coronation ceremony. It is the biggest ceremonial event in British history in seven decades and people around the globe are all set to tune into the event. Here are 10 facts about the coronation and insights into the lavish royal ceremony.

10 facts about King Charles III's coronation ceremony

1) King Charles III's coronation is the first coronation ceremony of a British king since 1937. It will act as the official confirmation of his accession to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. The ceremony is being held at Westminster Abbey, which has been the venue for every coronation since 1066.

2) King Charles III will become the oldest British monarch to be honored with the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown which is made of solid gold and has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since King Charles II. Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned in a separate and simple but similar ceremony where she will wear Queen Mary's Crown. It is the first time since the 18th century that an opportunity to reuse the consort's crown has arrived.

3) Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was the first one to be televised, but King Charles III's coronation will be the first one to be live-streamed on social media. It will be attended by around 2,000 people, as per reports. A day after the ceremony, on May 7, 2023, a coronation concert will be held where several celebrities will perform and make an appearance in honor of King Charles III. Some notable names include Katy Perry, Tom Cruise, and Lionel Richie.

4) King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which will be drawn by six Windsor Grey horses, as well as escorted by the members of the king's bodyguard.

5) King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will act as pages in the ceremony. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give a reading from the Bible. His Majesty's son, Prince Harry, and brother, Prince Andrew will both be making an appearance at the coronation ceremony but will not have any formal role in the celebrated events.

6) After the service, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach and will proceed to make an appearance on the balcony along with other members of the royal family. It will also feature a fly-past by the military aircraft.

7) King Charles III will reuse historic items of clothing from the collection worn by previous monarchs at past coronations. As per an official release, the vestments the King will wear as he gets crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury will include the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt, and the Coronation Glove.

8) Apart from St. Edward's Chair, which is also known as the coronation chair, the King and the Queen Consort will be seated in Chairs of Estate as well as Throne Chairs from the royal collection that includes chairs from past coronations. The chairs have been conserved and restored to glory so that they look their best.

9) King Charles III will wear the Robe of State on his arrival at Westminster Abbey, while the Queen Consort will wear the Robe of Estate after she is crowned and ready to depart from the venue. The robes have been embroidered by members of the Royal School of Needlework. The Queen Consort is a patron at the hand embroidery school since 2017.

10) Boughs cut from flowering shrubs and trees will decorate the High Altar. It will include branches from the pair of Dawyck beech trees that were planted by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh at RHS Wisley in 1978, as per a release.

