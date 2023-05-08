King Charles III and Queen Camila make an appearance on American Idol; viewers call the clip ‘embarrassing’

American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were in the UK this weekend to perform for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. While the judges had the pleasure of being in the presence of the new King and Queen, they presented the viewers and contestants with a little treat. King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Katy and Lionel as they tuned in from Windsor Castle to greet the Top 10 of American Idol.

The King and Queen on American Idol

Katy and Lionel surprised the contestants and audience when they joined to speak with them on a live feed from the UK. As both the singers were talking to host Ryan Seacrest and the audience, King Charles and Queen Camilla suddenly appeared in the video to surprise the viewers. Katy and Lionel stood in a room in the castle as Perry declared, "We're here for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle."

Lionel continued to explain, "We're trying to figure out what we can do to bring something different to the show, so I would like to..." But before he could finish the sentence, King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in the frame.

Charles joked as he inquired, "I just wanted to check how long you'd be using this room." Lionel thanked the King for stopping by, while Charles III thanked the judge for his “brilliant performance.” The King and Queen praised the judges’ performances while looking at Katy Perry, Camilla added, "I love your frock." Both the judges later promised their attendance at the party being held in the castle after they were done with their presenting duties. They thanked and congratulated the newly crowned King and Queen as well.

ALSO READ: 'Camila will never be our Queen': Royal fans slam Coronation; Express how Princess Diana deserved crown

Viewers react to the surprise appearance

The viewers of American Idol took to Twitter to express their opinions about the sudden appearance of the royals.

One commented, "The sad decline of #americanidol," while another user added, "Charles and Camilla in American Idol shows the desperation and the state of the British monarchy trying to be relevant. This was so trashy."

A third noted, "Queen Elizabeth would never, but what can one expect from Charles and Camilla?" And, a fourth person wrote, "So in order to get KATY PERRY & LIONEL RICHIE to perform at the coronation, the newly crowned king & queen of Great Britain & several commonwealth nations…had to appear on American Idol?…"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Queen Camilla still furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir Spare? Details inside