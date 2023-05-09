King Charles III and Queen Camilla express gratitude with first official portrait after coronation ceremony

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were finally crowned in the official coronation ceremony that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023. And now, the royals released their first official portraits as King and Queen of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth nations. Scroll below to take a look.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s official portraits

Buckingham Palace released the first official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla today. Taking to the official Instagram handle of the royal family, the portraits taken by photographer Hugo Burnand were posted. In his solo portrait, King Charles III can be seen wearing the Imperial State Crown, along with the Robe of Estate. He also held the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. The King can be seen seated in one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs, that were made for King George V and Queen Mary to sit in at King Edward VII's coronation.

On the other hand, in Camilla’s solo portrait, she can be seen standing as she donned a white dress as well as Queen Mary's Crown and the Robe of Estate.

The royal couple also posed for a portrait together.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla express gratitude

King Charles III and Queen Camilla expressed gratitude in a long note that was shared along with their portrait on Instagram. The note read, “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.”



Continuing further, it said, “We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible. To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one.”



King Charles, who signed the note as ‘Charles R’, concluded by saying, “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

