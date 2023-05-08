King Charles’ III Coronation Concert: Date, time, performers, and everything you need to know

Star-studded concerts have become a major part of royal celebrations now. A concert featuring some well-known musicians and other celebrity appearances will take place to celebrate King Charles III's coronation. The concert will include performances from modern celebrities, music legends, and well-known figures from the classical genre, according to Buckingham Palace. Katy Perry, an American singer, is one of the celebrities on the roster.

When is King Charle’s coronation concert?

The King Charles III's coronation concert will be taking place on Sunday, May 7 at 8pm and is expected to last around three to four hours. The starry musician event will be staged on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle where The Prince and Princess of Wales reside. It’s a beloved residence of the Royal Family, and the late Queen Elizabeth II spent her later years there.

Who will appear at the coronation concert?

Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood, pianist Lang Lang, Nicole Scherzinger, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry have all been announced as performers for the historic event. Also on the line-up are Olly Murs, JERUB, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, starring Vula, and Lucy, the winner of The Piano.

While Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, singer Sir Tom Jones, and Hollywood star Tom Cruise will make appearances via video message. The 73-year-old Lionel, He is well-known for his songs Dancing on the Ceiling and All Night Long, will also perform at the King’s concert.

Where to watch the coronation concert?

Fortunately, anyone who has a TV license can view the coronation concert on television. The King's coronation concert will be aired on BBC One, streamed live on BBC iPlayer, and can be heard on BBC Radio 2 from 8pm.







