King Charles III Coronation: Tom Cruise and Nicole Scherzinger join list of celebrities attending the concert

King Charles III’s coronation which will be held on May 6, 2023, is a much-awaited event but so is the coronation concert which will be held the next day, on May 7, 2023. The list of celebrities being a part of the concert is long and Tom Cruise, as well as Nicole Scherzinger, are the newest additions to it. Keep reading to know more details about the latest attendees.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Scherzinger will be a part of King Charles III's coronation concert

The Coronation concert, which will be held in Windsor Castle, will feature actor Tom Cruise and singer-songwriter Nicole Scherzinger, among other popular names. Both of them have previously attended royal events so this does not come as a surprise. While Cruise was a guest at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, Scherzinger participated in a pageant honoring the late Queen Elizabeth's widely celebrated Platinum Jubilee last year.

ALSO READ: King Charles Coronation update: Katy Perry to lead the concert, here's the full list of performers

Cruise as well as Winnie The Pooh will be joining actress Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls, and dancer Oti Mabuse will be featured in pre-recorded videos where they'll reveal "little-known facts about the King." BB Studios, who are producing the event, described the videos as "pre-recorded sketches to celebrate the crowning of the King and the Queen Consort." The virtual attendance is surely going to be interesting.

Apart from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, other artists that will perform at the ceremony concert are Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and Pete Tong. Also confirmed to be making an appearance is Bollywood star and Indian actress Sonam Kapoor who will be introducing the Commonwealth virtual choir. The host of the much-anticipated concert event is going to be English actor Hugh Bonneville.

Meanwhile, talking about her performance, Scherzinger said, "I am incredibly honoured to be a part of such a historic event. The U.K. has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song. The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance."

ALSO READ: King Charles III’s coronation concert to feature ‘global music icons and contemporary stars’; 5 other details