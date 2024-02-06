King Charles III Health History: Exploring Monarch's Medical Issues Over The Years Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, February 5 that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a “form of cancer” without providing further details of what form of cancer it is or how serious the King of England’s condition is.

The announcement only informed that King Charles III is currently undergoing treatment and “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the Buckingham Palace announcement noted while also adding, “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Amid the 75-year-old monarch’s cancer diagnosis, here's a look at his medical history which includes contracting COVID-19 and a series of injuries sustained over the years from hunting and playing polo and more.

Enlarged Prostate - January 2024

The King’s cancer diagnosis was brought to light by this medical complication itself. King Charles III was admitted to the London Clinic, a private hospital near Regent Park last month to undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. He received treatment for the same and the officials said the condition was benign. Subsequent treatments for the King's enlarged prostate concerns led to the diagnosis of his cancer.

King Charles III contacted COVID-19 twice

King Charles first contracted Covid at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. He suffered mild symptoms and was isolated at his home in Scotland while he recovered. He remained in good health overall, though he lost his sense of taste and smell briefly. The second time Charles contracted the Coronavirus was in February 2022. By that time, he was already triple vaccinated.

Sports and Hunting injuries

King Charles III retired in 2005 from Polo after engaging with the sport for more than 40 years during which he sustained multiple injuries. In 1980, he was thrown off his horse during a polo match at Windsor. Charles needed six stitches for the injuries he incurred. In the 1990s, he underwent several operations after breaking his right arm in a fall during a polo match. He injured his left knee in another game. In 2001, King Charles was knocked unconscious and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance after his horse threw him off during a polo game with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

King Charles’ hunting injuries include a broken rib from when he fell from his horse in 1998 and a fractured bone in his shoulder in 2001.

Prince Harry in his memoir Spare revealed that his father suffers from “constant neck and back pain” attributed to his aforestated injuries.

King Charles III's Struggle with Sausage Fingers

King Charles is often seen signing documents and records as part of his royal duties. What catches people’s attention during these events though are his swollen fingers. There have long been speculations about Charles’ sausage fingers and the King seems to be aware of it. While most worry it could be due to fluid buildup, arthritis, or any other conditions, Charles is seen cracking jokes around it more often than not. In a BBC documentary on King Charles’ coronation, he was seen reassuring Prince William when the future King struggled with tying a ceremony robe. “You haven't got sausage fingers like mine,” Charles quipped.

Not only that, but in a letter to a friend post Prince William’s birth in 1982, Charles wrote, “He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine.” While the world worries about the King’s sausage fingers, he pretty much seems to be fond of them himself.

As for the King's cancer diagnosis, he is expected to recover at Birkhall, his private residence on the royal family’s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

