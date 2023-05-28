King Charles III pays a royal tribute to Tina Turner at the Buckingham palace; WATCH video

Tina Turner’s death has deeply saddened millions of people all over the world. Tributes have started pouring in as soon as the passing away of the legendary singer was announced. On Friday, the newly crowned royal, King Charles III, paid a musical tribute to the Queen of Rock & Roll.

King Charles gave the Band of the Welsh Guards permission to perform the popular singer’s 1989 single “The Best” in front of Buckingham Palace following the news of her passing on Wednesday.

As per reports, ‘The Best’ song holds a very special place in Prince of Wales's heart because it reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana. In an interview in December 2021, Prince William spoke candidly about what the singer's music meant to him. He added that his mother Diana would play "The Best" for he and Prince Harry while they were being driven to school

The Prince of Wales recalled “One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.”

Fans reaction to King Charle’s royal tribute to late Tina Turner

As soon as the videos of the moment were shared across social media, Tina's fans got moved by the sweet gesture with one writing, "This is fab! I love our crazy country." A second fan commented, "Absolutely love this! Thank you." A third person wrote, "Class act! What a lovely tribute to the Queen of Rock n Roll!"

When did Prince Charles meet Tina Turner?

Prince Charles’ first interaction with Tina Turner was in 1986 when she performed at Prince's Trust All-Star Rock Concert at Wembley Stadium. He was then married to Princess Diana, his late ex-wife, and they were both living in London. Tina Tuner, who hailed from Brownsville, Tennessee, was seen in a backstage photo shaking hands with a smiling Charles.

Meanwhile, numerous stars, including Beyoncé and Lizzo, paid tribute to the great on stage and others like Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey, Cher, and Angela Bassett shared their memories of the "Proud Mary" singer on social media.

Tina took her last breath on Wednesday at the age of 85. She died of natural causes after battling a long illness, including intestinal cancer, high blood pressure, and a kidney transplant. The news of her demise was confirmed by her spokesperson on social media and they revealed she died at her home in Switzerland after battling "a long illness".

