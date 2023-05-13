King Charles III poses with future heirs Prince William and Prince George in new portrait from coronation

King Charles III’s coronation made international headlines a few days ago. And now Buckingham Palace has shared a new portrait of the monarch with his future heirs.

On Friday, March 12, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family, posted a new portrait from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation day. In the picture, we can see the King Charles, 74, posing with his future heirs – eldest son Prince William, 40, and eldest grandson Prince George, 9.

King Charles III’s portrait with Prince Harry and Prince George

The aforementioned portrait, clicked by photographer Hugo Burnand, was taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace. The new monarch was seen donning the complete royal ensemble including the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown. He was also seen holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. The monarch is shown seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII.

On the other hand, Prince William was seen standing on one side King Charles III as he donned a ceremonial robe. Prince George stood on the other side of his grandfather, wearing a page uniform from the crowning service.

Photographer Hugo Burnand explains the importance of the portrait

Photographer Hugo Burnand talked to Hello! Magazine and explained the idea behind this portrait. He said, "I did a lot of research in the archives of past coronations, and I didn't see any previous pictures of the line of succession.” He then added, “While we have seen pictures of the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William and Prince George never have we seen them in the throne room with all the regalia."

He added, "There's a lot of formality in that picture. But I think that I've managed to show the essence of the individuals at the same time, which to me makes it not just a historical document, but also a portrait."

