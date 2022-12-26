King Charles III's 1st Christmas Speech: Prince William-Kate mention to Prince Harry-Meghan snub; 5 HIGHLIGHTS

King Charles III , as the new monarch, delivered a historic first Christmas speech post the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II. In his heartwarming address to the nation, while speaking on grief, Charles also highlighted the work done by the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, towards the Commonwealth...

King Charles III remembers late mother Queen Elizabeth II

Pre-taped in the Quire of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, King Charles III began his Christmas address by fondly mentioning his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at age 96: "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father. I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife [Queen Consort Camilla] and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family," via BBC.

Talking about how Christmas is a bittersweet feeling when grief is involved, Charles added, "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

King Charles III acknowledges Armed Forces, Emergency Services

King Charles III then highlighted his mother's belief in light empowering darkness: "In the much-loved carol O Little Town Of Bethlehem we sing of how 'in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light'. My mother's belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people and it is one which I share with my whole heart. It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them."

Giving a shoutout to the Armed Forces, Emergency Services, health and social care professionals, teachers and public service workers Charles shared, "This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society. We see it in the selfless dedication of our Armed Forces and Emergency Services who work tirelessly to keep us all safe, and who performed so magnificently as we mourned the passing of our late Queen. We see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers and indeed all those working in public service, whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities."

King Charles III commends "solidarity" to combat hunger and poverty

King Charles III also highlighted the UK public's solidarity in combating hunger and poverty: "And at this time of great anxiety and hardship, be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm, we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth who so readily respond to the plight of others."

"I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need, together with the many charitable organizations which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances. Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras, have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year. Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as our self," Charles included.

King Charles III mentions Prince William and Kate Middleton

Furthermore, in his Christmas speech, King Charles III mentioned his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton - who now go by Prince and Princess of Wales - alongside the couple's footage from their recent Wales trip, highlighting the royal family's work towards the Commonwealth: "The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit."

King Charles III then recalled a touching moment which meant a lot to him: "Some years ago, I was able to fulfil a life-long wish to visit Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity. There, I went down into the Chapel of the Manger and stood in silent reverence by the Silver Star that is inlaid on the floor and marks the place of our Lord Jesus Christ's birth. It meant more to me than I can possibly express to stand on that spot where, as the Bible tells us, 'The light that has come into the world' was born."

As a parting note, King Charles III hoped people could find "hope in the future" by being of service to others: "While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief. So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future."

"Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always. With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light," the King concluded.

No mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in King Charles III's speech

While King Charles III made it a point to mention Prince William and Kate Middleton, the monarch skipped out on mentioning his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. With how Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary, reportedly ruffled the royal family feathers, one wonders if that's the reason for the Christmas speech snub. Notably, in his first address to the nation after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Charles made it a point to mention Harry and Meghan: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

During the same address, Charles had said of William and Kate, "As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

