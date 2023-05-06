King Charles III's coronation: Prince Harry arrives in commercial plane, here's where he'll be staying

Prince Harry aka The Duke of Sussex has arrived for the coronation ceremony of his father, King Charles III after his attendance was announced last month by Buckingham Palace. Continue reading to know more details about his arrival and where he is staying.

When did Prince Harry arrive in the UK?

Prince Harry arrive in the UK via a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday, May 5, 2023, to attend the coronation ceremony. His flight from Los Angeles reportedly landed at London's Heathrow Airport at 11:23 am. Though he will be making an appearance at the royal event, his wife and former actress Meghan Markle or his two children, Archie and Lilibet, will not be attending the live-streamed ceremony.

This will be the first time Prince Harry will meet the royal family including his father King Charles III, his brother Prince William, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family since his memoir Spare was released in January this year. The UK visit of the Duke of Sussex will also be a brief one as he is expected to leave in under two hours after the ceremony. The reason behind Harry's quick exit is his son Prince Archie's 4th birthday.

"Harry's going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday. It's going to be an intimate party, it's not going to be like 'My Super Sweet 16' or Portia de Rossi's 50th!" a source previously told Page Six. Last month Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry's attendance in an official statement that also mentioned, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Where did Prince Harry stay during his UK visit?

As per reports, Prince Harry stayed at his and Markle's former residence Frogmore Cottage after arriving in the UK. After the 38-year-old's memoir was released, King Charles asked the couple to vacate the property. The explosive memoir made various claims including the multiple issues Prince Harry had with the members of the royal family before he quit his royal duties and moved to California with Meghan Markle.

Despite Prince Harry's attendance, he will not be having any formal role at the coronation because he is not a working royal anymore. He will also not be a part of the grand procession behind the Golden State Coach which will carry the newly crowned King and Queen Consort after the coronation ceremony wraps up at Westminster Abbey today.

