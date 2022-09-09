King Charles issues FIRST statement addressing the demise of Queen Elizabeth II: Moment of greatest sadness
After the Queen passes away on Thursday, Prince Charles takes his place as the heir to the throne.
Following the demise of the longest reigning monarch of England Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles reacted to her passing away in an official statement posted on the Twitter handle of the royal family. On Thursday, the royal family including Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew and more made their way to Balmoral castle where the Queen was being kept under medical supervision.
After the official announcement of the Queen's death was made, it was also declared that Prince Charles will take on the ropes of the reign as King alongside his wife Camilla as the Queen Consort. It was also confirmed by BBC that the King will now officially be referred to as Charles III. Minutes after the announcement was published on the Internet, the newly appointed King made his first statement as His Majesty The King.
He said in his statement addressing the demise of his mother Elizabeth II, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family." He continued to add, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
