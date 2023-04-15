King Charles makes an appearance for the first time after Prince Harry and Meghan’s Coronation news

King Charles has been spotted in public for the first time since it was revealed that Prince Harry would attend the King’s coronation alone and Meghan Markle would stay with their children. The King was seen attending the 200th Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy, which took place in Surrey on Friday morning. He also wore full military attire to celebrate the completion of the military cadet’s 44-week-long training.

A spokesperson of the Palace has announced that "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May."The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." Archie’s fourth birthday is on the same day as the King’s coronation. Harry will be missing out on the celebration since he is set to attend his father’s coronation.

There were endless rumors about if Harry and Meghan will be present on this historic day. Everything seemed dicey because of the high tension between Harry and his family after he revealed numerous private details about the Royal family and his dynamic with the members in his memoir ‘Spare.’

Experts reveal King Charles’s reaction to the news

Christopher Andersen, the author of the book The King: The Life of Charles III, has predicted that attending the coronation will be a very uncomfortable, highly awkward situation for Harry. The Sun reported that King Charles is delighted to know that his son will be present for his coronation, “The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy,’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there. It is sad; he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation."

Royal sources also revealed that Meghan was never likely to attend the coronation. The source has also revealed that Meghan felt like she was put in "an impossible position." Reportedly both of Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet were excluded from the ceremony, and this upset Meghan. The source revealed, "The mood from California was that she felt increasingly put in an impossible position, and there’s a fair sense of relief that the situation is resolved after so much speculation and uncertainty."

