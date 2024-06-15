King Charles Makes Royal Entry To Trooping Of The Color Ceremony Amid Cancer Treatment; Queen Camilla Joins

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a grand entrance at the Trooping of the Color ceremony that took place at Buckingham Palace on June 15. Unlike the previous year, the monarch entered the venue in a carriage with the Queen Consort, leading the procession instead of on horseback. As the royal couple entered the venue, they smiled and waved at the fans of the royal family gathered at the Mall route.

The king donned his tunic of the Guard of Honor Order, made out of bearskin, while the Queen wore a pale green outfit and a hat to the ceremony. The monarch attended the ceremony despite his ongoing cancer treatment.

King Charles carried the memories of Queen Elizabeth on his uniform

King Charles carried Queen Elizabeth’s memories along with him to the procession by wearing his mother’s coronation medal of 1953 on his Guard of Honor tunic. Moreover, the monarch wore the late Queen’s jubilee medals that Her Royal Highness received throughout her reign, as well as the silver and platinum ones from 2022.

The late Queen switched her conveyance from riding on the horse back to arriving in the carriage at the age of 60, which is 15 years younger than her son’s age.

Queen Elizabeth last rode in the Trooping ceremony in 1986 on her favorite horse, the Burmese. The monarch first attended the Trooping of the Color ceremony at the age of 3, when King George VI was being celebrated. The young Prince Charles rode in the carriage with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and his sister, Princess Anne.

What did King Charles say about Princess Kate attending the Trooping ceremony?

Kate Middleton made her first appearance in six months as she arrived with her children at the Trooping of the Color ceremony. The princess’ carriage followed the King's conveyance in the procession as the royal member was carried to Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

Speaking of Princess Kate, a royal source revealed that the monarch is delighted by Middleton’s presence at the event. The source revealed, "His Majesty is delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events and is much looking forward to all elements of the day."

The Trooping of the Color ceremony began at the palace, heading down the Mall route in London. After the procession, the royal family members will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast.

