King Charles Mourns The Loss Of 'National Treasure' Dame Maggie Smith; Says He Is 'Deeply Saddened'

King Charles expressed his sorrow at the death of British actress Dame Maggie Smith who passed away at the age of 89. The King compassionately said, together with Queen Camilla, how sorry they were and how the death of the actress has “deeply saddened” them.

He addressed everyone who knew the actress, speaking about the end of her life as the closure of a chapter for the "national treasure" that Smith was.

"As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both off and on the stage," the King wrote.

The King has not forgotten meeting the dame during the Pride of Britain Awards in 2016, he was still Prince Charles at this time. He accompanied his homage to Smith with a picture of the two of them from the aforementioned awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel. Once word broke on the dame’s passing other tributes started pouring in attesting to her lasting impact across eras.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid his respects to Dame Maggie Smith whom he called a "true national treasure".

Tributes from Hollywood stars and the UK flooded social media within hours of the announcement of Smith's death. Many of her fans around the world joined in celebrating her achievements in the performing arts as well as her talents that charmed people on and off stage, humor included.

With her two sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, who confirmed her passing, by her side, Smith died comfortably surrounded by family and friends.

Smith’s accolades came from her prowess in performing arts, with successes in films, series, and plays earning her reputation from casting in the movies Harry Potter, the series Downton Abbey, Othello, Sister Act as well as The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and more.

In the Harry Potter film series, Maggie Smith's Professor McGonagall presented a formidably caring personality that won the already famous actress new generations of admirers, just like she hoped for. During her brilliant career, she was awarded two Oscars – for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970, and California Suite in 1979. In addition to that, she has five BAFTAs, four Emmy awards, and several other prestigious awards. For her remarkable work in the entertainment industry, she was honored with the rank of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in the year 1990.

