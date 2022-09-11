King Charles proclaimed UK's new monarch in a televised ceremony, two days after Queen Elizabeth's demise
King Charles III was proclaimed as Britain's new monarch in a first ever televised ceremony as he ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth's death.
King Charles III has officially been proclaimed the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom in a first-ever televised ceremony. After Queen Elizabeth's passing on September 8, Prince Charles automatically ascended the throne. Two days following the Queen's demise, an official ceremony was held on Saturday proclaiming King Charles as the new monarch.
With Prince William in attendance in his first official role as Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla, the proclamation was read to the Council comprising senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England in the palace's Picture Gallery. As reported by People, the Council read, "The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George."
At the ceremony, King Charles III was dressed in a tailcoat and black tie as he stood in front of the throne and made his Declaration. Speaking about taking on the duties following his mother's passing, King Charles said, "I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to My Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports My official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation."
The historic two-part ceremony took only 40 minutes. Although the formal accession has taken place, a separate coronation ceremony is expected to take place after months. At the ceremony, William and Queen Camilla signed the Accession Proclamation, followed by current Prime Minister of the UK, Liz Truss.
