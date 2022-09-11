King Charles proclaimed UK's new monarch in a televised ceremony, two days after Queen Elizabeth's demise

King Charles III has officially been proclaimed the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom in a first-ever televised ceremony. After Queen Elizabeth's passing on September 8, Prince Charles automatically ascended the throne. Two days following the Queen's demise, an official ceremony was held on Saturday proclaiming King Charles as the new monarch.

With Prince William in attendance in his first official role as Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla, the proclamation was read to the Council comprising senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England in the palace's Picture Gallery. As reported by People, the Council read, "The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George."