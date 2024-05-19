King Charles-Queen Camilla Mark D-Day In France While Visiting Foreign Country For First Time After Monarch’s Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked D-Day in France while also taking a trip overseas for the first time after the monarch’s cancer diagnosis. The royal couple were joined by the Prince of Wales, who also celebrated the 80th anniversary of the landing D-Day. According to Buckingham Palace, the royals fly to Normany to attend commemorative events and other public events in the U.K.

After a few outings with the King, Camilla has playfully warned the head of state to keep his health intact and slow down a bit. The Queen Consort said, “Well, he would be [getting better] if he behaved himself.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first public outing

Their royal highness marked their first public outing on April 30, when the pair headed towards the Macmillan Cancer Center to meet with the patients and medical experts. King Charles followed up on the advancements made in the field of medicine to detect cancer in its early stages.

While the head of state undergoes treatment for the disease, the doctors treating the monarch are positive about the progress made by the king, said palace sources. Moreover, the monarch is ecstatic to be able to meet the needs of the public and visit places that need him.

On Thursday night, King Charles visited the Opera House, where he appeared in a buoyant mood. The visit came two weeks after the monarch denied meeting Prince Harry while he was in the country for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Updates on King Charles' health are shared by royal sources

After King Charles's public outing, royal sources claimed that the king was in a pleasant mood to be able to be back for public duties. One of the sources claimed, "His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

Meanwhile, the King’s nephew, Peter Phillip, shared that, though his uncle is doing great healthwise, the monarch is frustrated by the slow rate of duties. Phillip said, "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he is very pragmatic, and he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the first anniversary of their coronation earlier this month.

