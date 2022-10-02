King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, William and Kate pose for a new portrait after Queen's death

Following Queen Elizabeth II's demise on September 8, Buckingham Palace has now released a new family portrait featuring King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla along with Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. The first joint portrait of the royal family members showcases them sharing warm smiles. The portrait shows the four royals in all-black.

The photo was taken at Buckingham Palace on the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral which was held on September 18. The photo was taken on the night they hosted world leaders who travelled to London for the funeral at a reception at Buckingham Palace from which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were excluded. Previously, King Charles was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom on September 10.