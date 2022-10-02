King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, William and Kate pose for a new portrait after Queen's death
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess of Wales' new photo was released by Buckingham Palace.
Following Queen Elizabeth II's demise on September 8, Buckingham Palace has now released a new family portrait featuring King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla along with Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. The first joint portrait of the royal family members showcases them sharing warm smiles. The portrait shows the four royals in all-black.
The photo was taken at Buckingham Palace on the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral which was held on September 18. The photo was taken on the night they hosted world leaders who travelled to London for the funeral at a reception at Buckingham Palace from which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were excluded. Previously, King Charles was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom on September 10.
Check out the Royal Family portrait HERE
The new portrait released by Buckingham Palace Instagram handle also introduces William and Kate with their new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. It was announced by King Charles in his first address to the nation following the death of the Queen, aged 96, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations."
Not only that, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also been given the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall which were previously held by the King and Camilla, the new Queen Consort. In the meantime, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to their California home after attending the Queen's funeral ceremony in the UK.
