King Charles Resumes Royal Duty After Brief Hospitalization Due to Cancer Treatment Side Effects, Attends Investiture Ceremony
King Charles has resumed his royal duty following a brief hospitalization a few days back. The monarch had a “restful” weekend and is reportedly bracing himself for a busy upcoming week!
King Charles bounces back after brief health hiccup! The monarch was hospitalized a few days ago to treat side effects caused by his cancer treatment. On Tuesday, April 1, he marked his return to royal duties by attending an investiture ceremony.
The ceremony, held at Windsor Castle, honored deserving members of communities across the U.K. This marked his first public appearance since March 27, when the King was admitted to the London Clinic for a brief treatment.
At the time, palace representatives revealed that the monarch “experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.” Later that day, he returned to his London residence, Clarence House, to oversee some work.
Reportedly, the King has decided to take things slowly after experiencing a minor setback in his health journey following cancer treatment. As a result, he canceled a series of engagements in Birmingham that were scheduled for March 28.
According to PEOPLE, the King has been pacing himself on the advice of his medical staff before he and his wife, Queen Camilla, fly to Italy on April 7. On March 31, palace sources informed the outlet that King Charles had a “restful” weekend at his country home, Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire, England.
Following the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, he is expected to carry out several other events at Buckingham Palace and other locations in London. The King is set to have a busy week ahead, which reportedly includes his weekly in-person meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
On April 7, the King and Queen will arrive in Rome for a week of outings in Italy. However, the royal couple’s meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican has been postponed due to the Pope’s continued recovery from a recent hospitalization.
ALSO READ: King Charles To Continue With His Cancer Treatment In The New Year? Find Out As Royal Source Shares Update