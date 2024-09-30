King Charles Reveals Late Queen Elizabeth Chose To Spend Her Last Days In THIS Country; Calls It 'Uniquely Special Place'

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, King Charles III delivered an address to the Scottish Parliament to honor its 25th anniversary. In a moving speech, he reflected on his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's love for Scotland and her choice to spend her last days at Balmoral, as per PEOPLE.

The King shared that the estate has special significance for his family, saying, "My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days." Many people know the Queen's long history with the Scottish Highlands, and this statement resonated with many.

King Charles spoke about Scotland's unique place in his family's heart in his speech. He stated that Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of his family and himself.

He also stated that his beloved grandmother was proudly Scottish. The King's speech was a sad reminder of the royal family's longstanding connection with the country and its landscapes.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire on September 8, 2022, at 96. Balmoral was a favorite retreat for the late monarch, who would usually visit the estate at the end of the summer with her family and late husband, Prince Philip.

King Charles paid tribute to his mother right after he and Queen Camilla attended a church service in Crathie to mark the second anniversary of her passing. During this service, they were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Princess Anne contributed to King Charles' reflections by sharing memories of their mother in the documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, which will be released in December 2023. Anne shared that Queen Elizabeth was concerned about the challenges of passing away at Balmoral.

She said that she thought there was a moment when the Queen felt it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral. She added that the royal family advised their mother to enjoy her time at the estate rather than worry about practical things.

She said they tried to persuade her that that shouldn't be part of the decision-making process, hoping the Queen found comfort in her last days.

