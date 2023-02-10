King Charles says ‘Who?’ when fans ask him to ‘bring back Harry’
The Monarch was asked about Prince Harry while greeting students at Stratford campus. Here’s how he reacted.
Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, which released last month, didn’t ‘spare’ royal family members including his father King Charles, older brother Prince William, and Queen consort Camilla, from sparking a controversy. However, the royals gave no attention to Sussex’s claims.
Although, the King reportedly said something embarrassing about Prince Harry while he was in East London for engagements and managed to laugh it off. ‘Could you bring Harry back?’ The monarch was asked by a student when he greeted them at their Stratford campus. To this, King Charles reacted oddly and said "Who?". He then understood what the student meant and laughed.
Prince Harry’s remarks on royal family in ‘Spare’
Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, shares tidbits about Sussex’s life and his challenges inside the royal household. He has made many bombshell revelations about the royals, including his wife Meghan Markle’s relations with sister-in-law Kate Middleton and the treatment that was given to him and his wife by the royals which led them to step down as working royals.
The Monarch tours hospital training wards at UEL
The Monarch paid a visit to the University of East London’s Stratford campus for its 125th anniversary. When King Charles went to the university, he saw mannequins that could "talk," "breathe," and "blink" in the institution's state-of-the-art hospital training wards. Also at the hub's baby development lab, The King interacted with three infants and their mothers.
