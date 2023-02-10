King Charles says ‘Who?’ when fans ask him to ‘bring back Harry’

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, which released last month, didn’t ‘spare’ royal family members including his father King Charles, older brother Prince William, and Queen consort Camilla, from sparking a controversy. However, the royals gave no attention to Sussex’s claims.

Although, the King reportedly said something embarrassing about Prince Harry while he was in East London for engagements and managed to laugh it off. ‘Could you bring Harry back?’ The monarch was asked by a student when he greeted them at their Stratford campus. To this, King Charles reacted oddly and said "Who?". He then understood what the student meant and laughed.