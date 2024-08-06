King Charles Seen Wearing a Kilt As He Attended the Mey Highlands Games; See Here

King Charles is off to Scotland for the annual celebrations of the Mey Highlands Games, where he was seen going back to his roots and donning a kilt as he attended the games. The ruling monarch is often seen sporting the traditional outfit when he visits the country, this time he donned it at the John O'Groats Showground, where he was seated in the front row to watch the performance.

Charles, who, after the announcement of his cancer diagnosis, retreated from public service for a while, returned to his royal duties back in April. The Mey Highlands Games hold a special significance since they were first organized to commemorate the 70th Birth Anniversary of the mother of the Late Queen Elizabeth. Allegedly, she enjoyed it so much that the events were converted into a yearly tradition.

The King was also spotted on the field later on. The chieftain of the games was present in the audience to watch traditional sports like hammer throw, sheaf toss, and stone put, later presenting a trophy to the winning team of the tug of war competition. The weather, however, was not very cooperative since it started raining mid-celebration, but it certainly did not dampen the spirits of the attendees.

"A wonderful day at the Mey Games!" The official page of the royal family captioned a slew of photos from the event. King Charles was seen beaming with pride as he returned to the Highlands, marking his first trip up in the north after the fated diagnosis. But the monarch is eager to return to his public-facing duties now, as he was reported telling people in an outing that he is glad to be "out of my cage."

Many of the royal family members are said to be flying down to the Highlands soon. PEOPLE reported that Harry and Meghan would not be joining the retreat. The relationships between the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family have soured ever since the couple resorted to stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. They have also made several shocking revelations to the media regarding the dynamics of the family. Last week, the outlet reported that the relationship between Harry and his father has severely deteriorated, with the former’s calls going “unanswered.”

